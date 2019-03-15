Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the shooting in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied
Police at the shooting in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied
Breaking

Christchurch in lockdown after mosque shooting

15th Mar 2019 11:38 AM | Updated: 11:49 AM

BREAKING

Police are responding to a critical incident in Christchurch, New Zealand after dozens of shots were heard being fired inside a mosque.

A witness said she saw at least three people lying on the ground.

A business owner said he had heard at least 20 shots fired.

"I heard 20 or more gunshots I thought something happened and the people were running on the other side of Deans Avenue and now I can see so many police."

A correspondent for ESPN Cricket in Bangladesh filmed some of the team immediately after they managed to escape from the mosque.

They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval.

More to come.

More Stories

christchurch editors picks mosque shooting new zealand

Top Stories

    Doggy acupuncture: vet care with a difference

    premium_icon Doggy acupuncture: vet care with a difference

    News This traditional Chinese treatment isn't just for humans any more, with this CQ vet bringing in a whole range of holistic treatments for our four-legged friends

    Why these Rocky students are striking for climate action

    premium_icon Why these Rocky students are striking for climate action

    Environment 'If we don't take action now, we will suffer consequences'

    What's forcing so many small CQ businesses to close?

    premium_icon What's forcing so many small CQ businesses to close?

    Business How 'a little pain and embarrassment is better than bankruptcy'

    Witness saw ute driven dangerously after hammer attack

    premium_icon Witness saw ute driven dangerously after hammer attack

    Crime It over took the witness twice on the Capricorn Highway