Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
POLICE CHASE: A man was spotted on the roof of the Emergency Department at the Rockhampton Hospital.
POLICE CHASE: A man was spotted on the roof of the Emergency Department at the Rockhampton Hospital.
News

Police respond to sighting of man on Rocky hospital’s roof

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
25th Aug 2020 9:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE crews descended on Rockhampton Hospital this morning after a member of the public reportedly saw a man on the roof of the emergency department.

The man had reportedly absconded from custody in the hospital after 8am and was on the run.

A female officer spotted the man and gave chase on foot, describing him as aged in his 30s, caucasian, with blue shorts and grey shoes.

She eventually caught the man near the Red Cross on Canning St just after 8.30am.

The man was revealed to be wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Reinforcements were called in after his history of violence against police was revealed.

He was returned back to the hospital where his identity was confirmed by paramedics.

police chase rockhampton hospital tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five inmates did something never done before at CQ prison

        Premium Content Five inmates did something never done before at CQ prison

        Crime Not only did they make history, they also assaulted staff, wielded makeshift weapons and sat on the roof for three hours.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from yesterday in our highlights reel.

        Strelow’s conduct the subject of government investigation

        Premium Content Strelow’s conduct the subject of government investigation

        Council News Rockhampton Mayor faces grilling over classification of details surrounding...

        Rocky school falls victim to tuckshop break-in

        Premium Content Rocky school falls victim to tuckshop break-in

        News A public tip-off almost helped police catch the offenders.