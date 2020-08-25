Police respond to sighting of man on Rocky hospital’s roof

POLICE CHASE: A man was spotted on the roof of the Emergency Department at the Rockhampton Hospital.

POLICE crews descended on Rockhampton Hospital this morning after a member of the public reportedly saw a man on the roof of the emergency department.

The man had reportedly absconded from custody in the hospital after 8am and was on the run.

A female officer spotted the man and gave chase on foot, describing him as aged in his 30s, caucasian, with blue shorts and grey shoes.

She eventually caught the man near the Red Cross on Canning St just after 8.30am.

The man was revealed to be wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Reinforcements were called in after his history of violence against police was revealed.

He was returned back to the hospital where his identity was confirmed by paramedics.