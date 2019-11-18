Menu
Police generic.
Police retrieve baby from locked car outside Centrelink

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrettt@capnews.com.au
18th Nov 2019 10:38 AM
10.50AM: A BABY who has locked inside a car outside Centrelink Yeppoon has been extracted and is conscious and breathing.

Police were called to the scene at 10.16am and it was recorded the baby was out at 10.21am

10.30AM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance paramedics have been called to check on a one-year-old baby who was locked in a car outside Centrelink Yeppoon.

Police are on scene at Arthur Street where the baby has been removed from the vehicle.

No details on the baby’s condition or how long the baby was locked in the car were available at this time.

More to follow.

