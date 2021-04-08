Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detective Inspector Luke Peachey. Picture: Aden Stokes
Detective Inspector Luke Peachey. Picture: Aden Stokes
Crime

Police reveal details of investigation into man’s death

Aden Stokes
8th Apr 2021 4:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have released more details surrounding the death of a 44-year-old Woorabinda man, who allegedly suffered serious head injuries on Wednesday.

It is alleged the man sustained serious head injuries at a Cressbrook Street residence at 4.25am.

Emergency services attended the address and the man was transported to Woorabinda Hospital in a critical condition.

He was later flown to Rockhampton Hospital, where he died on Thursday morning.

Detective Inspector Luke Peachey said police were treating the death as suspicious.

He said there was a gathering of more than six people at the residence before the man was discovered “unconscious and unresponsive” with head injuries by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

READ: Investigations ongoing into death in Norman Gardens

READ: Man dies in hospital after alleged assault by brother

He said an informant from the address, who was known to the man, called triple-0.

“We are speaking to a number of people who were at that address to get more background and circumstances surrounding how that person died,” he said.

“Police have engaged a homicide group and they will be attending shortly to assist us with our investigations.”

He said the cause of the injuries were under investigation.

“There are a number of different versions at the moment,” he said.

“A crime scene was declared and is still being processed.

“We will treat this death as suspicious until we can confirm otherwise.”

alleged assault sudden death tmbcrime woorabinda
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serious leg injury at scene of CBD motorcycle crash

        Premium Content Serious leg injury at scene of CBD motorcycle crash

        News The incident involved a car and a motorcycle.

        CQ council opens new beach attraction, despite vandalism

        Premium Content CQ council opens new beach attraction, despite vandalism

        News The final part of the Emu Park foreshore redevelopment has just been completed and...

        Work begins on Rocky’s newest apartments, Loft on the Lane

        Premium Content Work begins on Rocky’s newest apartments, Loft on the Lane

        Property Units are now for sale, starting from $265,000.

        Rocky to Uluru flight back by popular demand

        Premium Content Rocky to Uluru flight back by popular demand

        Lifestyle The remaining charter is scheduled for October 15 to 17, and more than 70 per cent...