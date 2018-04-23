Police reveal details of Rocky pub capsicum-spray struggle

UPDATE 11.30AM: A MAN "known to police" was doused in capsicum spray before police busted him in possession of 3grams of ice.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey, of the Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch, this morning revealed more details on the incident which occurred at the Berserker Tavern last night.

He said Drug Investigation Unit police attended the Dean St pub about 8.30pm after they received "certain information" which Det Snr Sgt Peachey could not divulge.

When police arrived, the man allegedly ran into the car park and a "violent struggle" ensued.

"At that time they have taken into custody a 39-year-old male person who they believed was in possession of dangerous drugs," he said.

"A struggle has ensued during which capsicum spray has been deployed.

"He was taken into custody and searched in which they have located just over 3 grams of ice."

The Emu Park man was taken to the Rockhampton Hospital following the incident, and now faces a string of charges.

"He was subsequently charged with possessing a dangerous drug, obstructing and assaulting police and possessing drug utensils," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

The man was the only person taken into custody in relation to the incident, after which the Queensland Ambulance Service transported him to the Rockhampton Hospital.

The man is no longer in police custody, and is due to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 21.

