Police reveal details of what caused Yaamba Rd fatal crash

Inspector Mark Burgess addressed the press about Thursday's fatal crash on Yaamba Rd

A 64-year old woman, believed to be a Rockhampton local, died at the scene of an accident on Yaamba Road on Thursday evening involving two other vehicles.

Police report she was one of two Hyundai drivers whose cars clipped each other after the drivers failed to negotiate a merger from two lanes into one, just north of the coastal turn-off.

Police said there was “no information” to support social media speculation that either driver was speeding or had run the traffic lights.

Police appeal for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The deceased, who was travelling in the inside lane, careened into a Ford 4WD and first responders pronounced her dead on the scene.

Their access to the crash site was made difficult by traffic backed up in both directions on a stretch of road which is currently undergoing roadworks.

Traffic delays in North Rockhampton following the crash on Yaamba Rd.

The other two drivers were admitted to hospital for observation and were later released.

As traffic was diverted through the Parkhurst industrial estate, emergency services were on site and the stretch of highway remained closed for about four hours.

This fifth death on Central Queensland roads this year (as of yesterday morning) came on the eve of Fatality Free Friday, a national road safety campaign.

Police reported the surge in speeding infringements during the COVID-19 restrictions has begun to decrease as more cars are back on the road.

There were 362 speeding fines issued last week, compared with 465 a week before and 520 the week before that.

Police also ramped up their presence around school pick-up zones as children returned to class after weeks of lockdown, reporting some issues with queuing.