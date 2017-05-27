26°
News

Police reveal dramatic events of Rocky CBD's bomb scare

Luke J Mortimer
| 27th May 2017 12:43 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON Police desperate to discover the "suspicious" content of a backpack left at the front door of the Old Supreme Court last night shut down parts of East St.

SCARE: The bomb scare was called in for a dramatic operation that lasted 3 hours and 40 minutes.
SCARE: The bomb scare was called in for a dramatic operation that lasted 3 hours and 40 minutes. Rob Williams

Police have revealed what unfolded that led a specialist bomb squad to shut down parts of East St from the Oxford Hotel to the National Australia Bank.

Social media went into meltdown as Rockhampton Facebook users speculated over what could have prompted the dramatic move.

RUMOURS: Speculation was running rampant over what could have led police to shut down parts of East St.
RUMOURS: Speculation was running rampant over what could have led police to shut down parts of East St.

Staff at the Old Supreme Court alerted police to the "out of place" backpack at about 5.20pm yesterday, igniting an operation that lasted until about 9pm.

RUMOURS: Speculation was running rampant over what could have led police to shut down parts of East St.
RUMOURS: Speculation was running rampant over what could have led police to shut down parts of East St.

A Queensland Police Spokesman said police immediately alerted the bomb squad.

"We were notified at about 5.20pm to an out of place package," the QPS spokesman said.

"It turned out to be a black backpack and we treated it as suspicious."

The spokesman said the bomb squad invoked the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) after carrying out an assessment of the backpack.  

"To an enact a PSPA is not just a routine thing," the QPS spokesman said.

"You've got to consider a lot of things."

"It was enacted briefly while our bomb guys moved in and checked on it.

"You imagine it would have taken some time. They would have to come down there, the officers, then officers who are trained in dealing with these situations are called, then it would have been enacted."

He said police set up an exclusion zone under the PSPA as they would during a siege.

He said while the backpack was given the all clear, police would now review CCTV footage from the Old Supreme Court. 

Topics:  bomb bomb scare rockhampton

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Police reveal dramatic events of Rocky CBD's bomb scare

Police reveal dramatic events of Rocky CBD's bomb scare

Police have revealed what unfolded that led a specialist bomb squad to shut down parts of the Rockhampton's CBD.

BREAKING: Adani will 'pay every of royalties' for $16.5b mine

NO HOLIDAY: Adani will fork out for every royalty payment it owes, Keppel MP Brttany Lauga said. Photo Contributed

"THERE will be no royalty holiday for Adani Carmichael mine.”

BREAKING: Elderly lady trapped in car after door crushed

Emergency Service cut a woman from a car after an accident at Main St and Glenmore Rd.

FIREFIGHTERS are trying to cut an elderly lady out of a car.

Rocky's worst suburbs for cancer deaths revealed

Alan Kuhn, of Ogmore, receives treatment.

RESIDENTS in Rocky's poorest suburbs are much more likely to die.

Local Partners

Runners warm up for 10th Rocky River Run

The 7 Rocky River Run is just two days away but it is not too late to take part in the popular charity event, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Donated clothing has homeless man looking smooth for court

HAPPY: Duncan Monaghan is grateful for the assistance provided at Homeless Connect.

Rockhampton's community spirit was on show helping the homeless

Musical favourite hits the Rockhampton stage

STEPPING UP: The new kid Ren, played by Joseph Lewis with the town folk (from left) Ben Childes, Jack Kelly, Patrick Reddy, Mackenzie Ralphs and Nicholas Marxsen. Footloose will hit the Pilbeam Theatre Stage Friday, May 26 and Saturday May 27.

The Cathedral College gets 'Footloose'

ACROSS THE REGION: Your weekend of events in CQ

STAGE: The Cathedral College presents Footloose at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Find out what's happening across CQ right here.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

US expert lecturer visits Rockhampton

ADFAS Rockhampton is looking forward to hosting Sandra Mowry (pictured) of the United States as the second of eight visiting international expert lecturers.

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Musical favourite hits the Rockhampton stage

STEPPING UP: The new kid Ren, played by Joseph Lewis with the town folk (from left) Ben Childes, Jack Kelly, Patrick Reddy, Mackenzie Ralphs and Nicholas Marxsen. Footloose will hit the Pilbeam Theatre Stage Friday, May 26 and Saturday May 27.

The Cathedral College gets 'Footloose'

Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

GLADSTONE BOY: MasterChef Australia contestant Pete Morgan.

Pete Morgan has found his form.

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $395,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

Stunning Ocean Views from Meikleville Hill!

13 Found Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Entertain guests or just sit back and enjoy the tranquillity of the bushland and the relaxing Ocean Views from the upper and lower entertaining decks! • Enjoy...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $339,000

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $339000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

LOOKING FOR A HUGE QUEENSLANDER TO RENOVATE? INSPECT TODAY.

259 William Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $379,000

EXPERIENCE LIVING IN A MAGNIFICENT QUEENSLANDER WITH OLD WORLD CHARM. ENJOY THE SALT WATER POOL. FRONT AND BACK DECKS. BEAUTIFUL BREEZES. RESTORE THIS BEAUTIFUL...

THE PROUD ENTERTAINER AND FAMILY HOME. $599,000 NEGOTIABLE

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $599,000

• Executive Home in Sort After Location • 5 Bedrooms • Fully Ducted Air-conditioning • In-ground Salt Water Pool connecting with the large covered entertainment...

Great Value Even Better Location

30 Goodson Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $149,000

Positioned on a huge 1133 square metre allotment with side access is where you will find one of Rockhampton's best buys. This extremely neat and tidy home has lots...

Stunning Brick Family Home With Pool and Shed In Frenchville!

129 Mitchell Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Wow-what a Sensational and Unique Family Home showcasing fabulous ultra modern decore, immaculate presentation, a fantastic tranquil setting and 8.5kw of solar...

Affordable House and Land Package

14 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

This House and land package offers you the opportunity to have your very own affordable brand new 3 bedroom home. Construction has started with expected completion...

Gorgeous Lowset Home in Frenchville

391 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $289,000

This quaint lowset 3 bedroom home is located in a great position behind the Dean Street shops, which is walking distance to the IGA super market, post office...

REDUCED for Immediate Sale

10/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park, recently renovated unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central...

Investor travels 1500km to bid for bargain Rocky homes

McGrath Property Agents Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast Principal Todd Brandon.

Competitive bidding at in-house auction of deceased estate

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!