Police reveal dramatic events of Rocky CBD's bomb scare

ROCKHAMPTON Police desperate to discover the "suspicious" content of a backpack left at the front door of the Old Supreme Court last night shut down parts of East St.

SCARE: The bomb scare was called in for a dramatic operation that lasted 3 hours and 40 minutes. Rob Williams

Police have revealed what unfolded that led a specialist bomb squad to shut down parts of East St from the Oxford Hotel to the National Australia Bank.

Social media went into meltdown as Rockhampton Facebook users speculated over what could have prompted the dramatic move.

RUMOURS: Speculation was running rampant over what could have led police to shut down parts of East St.

Staff at the Old Supreme Court alerted police to the "out of place" backpack at about 5.20pm yesterday, igniting an operation that lasted until about 9pm.

RUMOURS: Speculation was running rampant over what could have led police to shut down parts of East St.

A Queensland Police Spokesman said police immediately alerted the bomb squad.

"We were notified at about 5.20pm to an out of place package," the QPS spokesman said.

"It turned out to be a black backpack and we treated it as suspicious."

The spokesman said the bomb squad invoked the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) after carrying out an assessment of the backpack.

"To an enact a PSPA is not just a routine thing," the QPS spokesman said.

"You've got to consider a lot of things."

"It was enacted briefly while our bomb guys moved in and checked on it.

"You imagine it would have taken some time. They would have to come down there, the officers, then officers who are trained in dealing with these situations are called, then it would have been enacted."

He said police set up an exclusion zone under the PSPA as they would during a siege.

He said while the backpack was given the all clear, police would now review CCTV footage from the Old Supreme Court.