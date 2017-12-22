Police reveal full horror of Rockhampton murder-suicide

There was a large police presence at the Mills Ave home in Frenchville where a Rockhampton grandmother was murdered yesterday morning.

There was a large police presence at the Mills Ave home in Frenchville where a Rockhampton grandmother was murdered yesterday morning. Allan Reinikka ROK221217apolice6

POLICE are thankful they're not also mourning the death of a colleague after a "horrific" scene where a Rockhampton woman was murdered in her home and the suspected killer deliberately rammed into a police car at high speed, causing it to burst into flames.

Police were called to reports of a "disturbance" at a home in Mills Ave, Frenchville just before 6am where they found a 53-year-old woman who had died at the scene.

Acting Detective Inspector Luke Peachey said the woman, a grandmother, had "received a fair amount of trauma to her head and face" in the attack.

Murder: Mills Avenue murder.

Soon after the woman's body was found, police established a person of interest: her "son-in-law" who was seen fleeing the house.

This 25-year-old man was in a relationship with the victim's daughter, who was home with her one-year-old baby at the time of the attack.

About an hour after police were called to the North Rockhampton home, there were reports of a serious crash involving a police vehicle on Tanby and Emu Park roads.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Act Det Insp Peachey confirmed the 25-year-old person of interest was the driver and he had deliberately slammed into the police car.

The officer, a sergeant, had been pulled over and was logging notes on an unrelated job when the suspect slammed into the car at high speed.

Police at a Mills Avenue property. Allan Reinikka ROK221217apolice5

The sergeant escaped the car before it burst into flames.

The suspect was found dead in his car, with self-inflicted wounds to his throat and heart.

Although it will be some time before forensic teams can fully search the vehicle, Act Det Insp Peachey said the man was armed with a number of weapons including a machete and hammer.

Several knives were also found in the vehicle and it is believed these were used in his death.

The sergeant was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with "superficial" injuries, but released late yesterday afternoon.

"He was very lucky to survive this and was very lucky to only receive fairly minor injuries," Act Det Insp Peachey said.

"We'll be monitoring his mental wellbeing.

Police at a Mills Avenue property. Allan Reinikka ROK221217apolice7

"He was involved in a fairly high-speed crash, he was sitting there not expecting it at all so I imagine he wouldn't have had a chance to brace himself.

"He's just very, very lucky we're not talking about three deaths here."

Act Det Insp Peachey said there were no initial indications the suspect was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, however they were waiting on full toxicology results.

"It's honestly a horrific scene, not only for the daughter who found the victim, but also the police officers there.

"It was a scene there no one expects to see on any given day, but given it's so close to Christmas it's very concerning and our thoughts are with all the families involved, especially the family of the victims in this case and the families of the person of interest."

Investigations are ongoing and a report is being prepared for the Coroner.

Crisis support

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467

MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78

beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800