Police reveal how horror Bruce Hwy crash unfolded

The Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions after a two vehicle crash 10kms north of Rockhampton.

A MAN is in a "serious” condition after he appears to have T-boned a vehicle while turning onto the Bruce Hwy north of Rockhampton.

One driver had to be cut from the wreckage of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Neilsen Rd and the highway stretch in Glenlee last night.

The Forensic Crash Unit were called to the scene, where preliminary investigations established a 49-year-old man driving a HiLux had attempted to turn right onto the highway, when a 52-year-old man driving a Subaru Liberty smashed into the ute.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman this morning revealed the following information, as detailed in the forensic officer's initial report following their examination last night.

"(There were) nil occupants on scene at time of attendance,” the spokeswoman said.

"Preliminary investigations suggest the HiLux was travelling east along Neilsen Avenue and attempted to turn right onto the Bruce Hwy when it was hit on the driver's side by the other vehicle (the Liberty) which was travelling on the Bruce Hwy.

"Possibly one of the vehicles hasn't seen the other one.”

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing and the spokeswoman said officers would attempt to speak with those involved today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said 49-year-old was in transported to the Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition with a chest injury.

A hospital spokeswoman this morning confirmed the man is in a "serious but stable condition”, while the 52-year-old was discharged yesterday having suffered head and chest injuries.

Firefighters were also called to the scene, where they removed the driver's-side door on one of the vehicles and removed a man before paramedics began treatment.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) trucks attended the scene after they were called about 5.20pm.

"When we arrived on scene the ambulance officers were already there,” the QFES spokesman said.

"It looks like we extricated one driver from the vehicle with our hydraulic cutting tools.

"Closures were in place on Bruce Hwy... at least one lane was closed, one lane re-opened just before 6.30pm.”

They report the Forensic Crash Unit was on scene about 7pm.

Firefighters helped move the vehicles to the roadside, and the last truck left about 9.10pm.

The Rockhampton Hospital has been contacted for patients' condition updates.