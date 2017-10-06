Police reveal identity of man stabbed to death in Emu Park

Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park on Wednesday afternoon.

POLICE have released the name of the man who died from a stab wound to the heart in Emu Park this week.

Kevin John Ryan, 40, died in the front yard of a Bright St address about 4pm, Wednesday.

Police today said Ryan's family had been notified of his death.

The man lived between addresses in Rockhampton and on the Capricorn Coast.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said a post mortem would be conducted on Ryan's body tomorrow.

Det Insp Shadlow said forensic officers were also looking for the weapon, with a number of blades expected to be siezed from a unit for testing.

He said police were talking to a couple of people over the incident.

Yeppoon detectives are leading the investigation with support from Rockhampton.

Officers are still on the scene and have doorknocked the neighbourhood.

"There were only a couple of people around at the time," Det Insp Shadlow said.

"There is a little bit of blood around, but injuries like that don't tend to spurt."

Anyone with information about the incident should call Policelink on 131 444.