31°
News

Police reveal identity of man stabbed to death in Emu Park

Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park on Wednesday afternoon. Facebook

POLICE have released the name of the man who died from a stab wound to the heart in Emu Park this week.

Kevin John Ryan, 40, died in the front yard of a Bright St address about 4pm, Wednesday.

Police today said Ryan's family had been notified of his death.

The man lived between addresses in Rockhampton and on the Capricorn Coast.

 

Police identified Kevin John Ryan, 40, as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park.
Police identified Kevin John Ryan, 40, as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park. Facebook

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said a post mortem would be conducted on Ryan's body tomorrow.

Det Insp Shadlow said forensic officers were also looking for the weapon, with a number of blades expected to be siezed from a unit for testing.

He said police were talking to a couple of people over the incident.

Yeppoon detectives are leading the investigation with support from Rockhampton.

Officers are still on the scene and have doorknocked the neighbourhood.

"There were only a couple of people around at the time," Det Insp Shadlow said.

"There is a little bit of blood around, but injuries like that don't tend to spurt."

Anyone with information about the incident should call Policelink on 131 444.

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks emu park police investigation stabbing death

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky doctor accused of caressing patients' breasts

Rocky doctor accused of caressing patients' breasts

Evidence submitted to court for Magistrate to consider if doctor will stand trial

  • News

  • 6th Oct 2017 1:01 PM

Wagners confirms it is in talks to build Adani airport

First international passenger flight from Brisbane West Wellcamp Airport.

Company says discussions have begun with mining giant Adani

Rowlande's star shines bright at state titles

Rowlande Williams recently returned from the Queensland Under 15 Carnival in Ipswich.

Strong performance earns Rocky rep coveted award

New mine to use road trains to cart coal through CQ

Minerva Mine workers ready for the construction of Meteor Down South Mine.

Warning road traffic will soon increase with roll out of B-triples

Local Partners