Police reveal latest on student taser investigation

TASER: Police have started conducting a review into the possible use of force on a Townsville student. FILE PIC

TASER: Police have started conducting a review into the possible use of force on a Townsville student. FILE PIC

A POLICE officer who tasered a disabled girl remains at work as a review into use of force gets underway.

Townsville Police confirmed the officer was still in his position after he tasered a teenager with cerebral palsy when she came at him with a cricket bat while at school last week.

Police said the review would be completed "shortly" and they were standing by their officer until it was finalised.

Queensland Police Service, in a statement on Friday, alleged the girl had been damaging property and also lunged at an officer.

"A 16-year-old girl has sustained minor injuries after being subject to a taser deployment at an educational facility in Mundingburra," police said.

The mother is now demanding answers after her daughter suffered bruises to her stomach.

"She said that they tasered her twice, they had her handcuffed to the bed," she told ABC North Queensland.

"She's got cerebral palsy, she has seizures, and she's only got the use of one hand and she's not very good on her legs, so why taser her?"

The mother learned what had happened after a child safety officer called to advise her daughter was in hospital.

The woman assumed it was because her daughter suffered a seizure but was shocked when told she had been tasered. The teenager has been discharged from hospital.

Police said they went to the school to speak with the girl on other matters, though what exactly has not been specified.

Inclusive education expert Professor Linda Graham, of the Queensland University of Technology, said the Queensland Police Service had left many questions unanswered, including why officers, who deal with people in heightened situations all the time, had not been taught de-escalation strategies.

"There are critical pieces of information that the public needs to know … the police can't expect the public to accept what's happened here without answering some of these questions," she said.

"(Such as) if the school didn't call them, why were they going to her at her school … couldn't they have found some other place to visit this girl?"

Police have said they had gone to the school to speak with the girl on other matters, though what exactly has not been specified.