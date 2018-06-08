Police reveal latest update in CQ arson investigation

Photos from the backburning fire in bushland in the southern end of Quay St in Depot Hill early this morning.

Photos from the backburning fire in bushland in the southern end of Quay St in Depot Hill early this morning. Vanessa Jarrett

POLICE are still hunting down a possible serial arsonist in Central Queensland after a string of blazes lit up around the region in the last few weeks.

Queensland Police Service today confirmed the investigation was ongoing after delivering a public warning to residents saying it was only a matter of time until somebody was hurt.

The investigation came after fire crews attended dozens of grass fires in the Pink Lily, Gracemere, Alton Downs last month and Depot Hill this week.

Officer in charge of Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey, said police were appealing for anyone with information to any of the fires to contact them.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Allan Reinikka ROK310317acrime1

"We believe these incidents are linked and while there has been no serious property damage or injury as a result of the fires as yet, if these actions continue, there is a high likelihood that this will occur," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We would also like to hear from any property owners in these areas who may have dealt with grass fires on their properties themselves and not reported them so we can draw a better picture of the number and frequency of these fires."

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

People can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

RECENT SUSPICIOUS FIRES

GRACEMERE, May 21

A fire kept crews busy with more than 150m of roadside alight. Crews were called out just before 1pm. A tree was also engulfed in flames before crews controlled the blaze at 2.50pm.

PINK LILY FIRE, May 21

Several crews attended a grass fire on Nine Mile Rd around 6.30pm. The fire was under control by 7.20pm but crews were "talking about coming out again to discuss possible investigation".

NINE MILE CREEK RD, May 22

QFES were called to the scene of a fire "burning not contained on all sides" around 3.15pm. Six crews fought the fire until around 8.45pm using back burns along the side of the highway. Fire crews liaised with landowners and monitored the fire overnight.

FAIRY BOWER RD, May 26

QFES report crews were called around 12.21pm to reports of a large grass fire spanning 100m long. Three Rural Fire Service crews from Alton Downs were on scene "dampening down" the blaze which burned for around two hours before crews contained it at 2.20pm.