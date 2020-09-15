Menu
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
Police reveal new information about fatal Springsure crash

Kristen Booth
15th Sep 2020 1:14 PM
A WOMAN in her 20s tragically died after the vehicle she was a passenger in rolled 40km west of Springsure on Sunday evening.

The driver of the vehicle, also a female “about the same age” was flown to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter where she remains in a stable condition.

Police say that around 6.30pm, a Toyota Prado was travelling on Dawson Development Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled several times.

Tragically, the female passenger was declared deceased at the scene, police said.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the forensic crash unit would continue to assist Springsure Police with the investigation.

