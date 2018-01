rok-hart26 Tony Hart with one of his sulkies. ALLAN REINIKKA THE MORNING BULLETIN AR26-1010-9

BREAKING: INVESTIGATIONS into Rockhampton funeral home Harts Family Funerals have been finalised with no charges laid.

A Queensland Police Service Police spokesperson said there was insufficient evidence to lay charges and the case was closed.

These results come after a family claimed the owner, Tony Hart, "swapped" the coffin of a woman after her funeral into a cheap "pine box" for cremation.

Harts Family Funerals is due to hold a press conference soon.

More to come.