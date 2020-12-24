Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are attending two fires burning in Clermont.
Police are attending two fires burning in Clermont.
News

Police rush to Clermont fires started at same time

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
24th Dec 2020 7:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have been called to attend two fires burning in Clermont early Thursday.

Fire crews rushed to a car fire reported at Clermont service station about 7.30am.

A nearby stable is also on fire.

It is not known at this stage whether the two incidents are linked.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said both fires were under control with a crew stationed at each.

She said police were on the way.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

clermont fire clermont police emergency services
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prison inmate appeals sentence from Yeppoon magistrate

        Premium Content Prison inmate appeals sentence from Yeppoon magistrate

        Crime The appeal relates to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, for which he was charged with one March 15, 2020.

        Surf Lakes appoints international sales directors

        Premium Content Surf Lakes appoints international sales directors

        News More pieces of the puzzle have been put in place to make the Yeppoon dream a...

        Walking trails to be improved in bushfire recovery scheme

        Premium Content Walking trails to be improved in bushfire recovery scheme

        Politics Money will go towards work in 13 local council areas that were most affected by...

        Stallholder: Why new venue for markets is so important

        Premium Content Stallholder: Why new venue for markets is so important

        News Bruce Benson has been selling his produce at the weekly event at Kern Arcade for 20...