Police say large CQ grass fire ‘suspicious’

POLICE are treating a large grass fire at Dysart on Thursday as suspicious.

The blaze started about 1pm at the Sand Tracks near Fisher Street and destroyed between 16 and 20 hectares of scrubland.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews attended and extinguished the fire.

Police said investigations were under way and this was the second fire to occur in the area in a week.

The cause of both fires and whether there is any link is yet to be determined.

Anyone who saw vehicles or people leaving the area around the time of the incident are urged to contact police.

Police have also requested anyone with CCTV camera footage or dash camera footage to come forward.

Authorities said they would be increasing patrols in the area.

Police encouraged parents and carers to speak to their children about the consequences of lighting fires in a time of heightened danger.

If you have information that can assist police, contact Policelink (131444) or Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000).