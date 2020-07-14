Menu
Crime

Police search car and find glass meth pipe

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
14th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
POLICE busted a woman for having a glass meth pipe when she was intercepted driving in Rockhampton earlier this year.

Shona Copland pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 3 to one count of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said about 1.50am on April 2, police intercepted Copland and detained her for a search.

Mr Schoeman said police found a glass pipe, which was used to smoke methamphetamine, wrapped in a blue cloth on the front passenger seat.

He said police also found a metal pipe, which was used to smoke marijuana, down the side of the driver’s seat.

Copland told police both pipes were hers.

Copland was fined $400. A criminal conviction was recorded.

