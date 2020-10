A car has been reported stolen from Rockhampton Hospital.

About 11am today police units were made aware of a white Nissan Pulsar sedan which had been stolen from the hospital.

Police have also received reports the car has been involved in unlawful use incidents.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

More to come.