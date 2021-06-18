Police search for driver for two hours after crash

Emergency services crews searched for a man for two hours after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash north of Rockhampton on Friday morning.

The crash reportedly occurred on Yaamba Road, Yaamba, at 4.45am.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the driver had walked away from the vehicle after the crash.

The spokesman said after two hours of searching for the driver, he was found in a paddock, reportedly off Kunwarara Road in Canoona about 7am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing a man who was conscious.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury.

The QPS spokesman said the vehicle was not believed to have been stolen.

