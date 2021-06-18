Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Police Service attended the crash. FILE PHOTO
Queensland Police Service attended the crash. FILE PHOTO
News

Police search for driver for two hours after crash

Aden Stokes
18th Jun 2021 8:15 AM | Updated: 8:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services crews searched for a man for two hours after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash north of Rockhampton on Friday morning.

The crash reportedly occurred on Yaamba Road, Yaamba, at 4.45am.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the driver had walked away from the vehicle after the crash.

The spokesman said after two hours of searching for the driver, he was found in a paddock, reportedly off Kunwarara Road in Canoona about 7am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing a man who was conscious.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury.

The QPS spokesman said the vehicle was not believed to have been stolen.

Originally published as Police search for driver for two hours after crash

single-vehicle crash yaamba
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Letters to the ed: Bring Nades, Priya and their girls home

        Premium Content Letters to the ed: Bring Nades, Priya and their girls home

        Letters to the Editor Biloela is a powerful story of a small rural town with a big heart, which has welcomed a courageous young family seeking peace, freedom, safety and stability.

        Doctor performs nearly 60 sight-restoring surgeries in Rocky

        Premium Content Doctor performs nearly 60 sight-restoring surgeries in Rocky

        Community The work is part of a program meant to reduce surgical wait time for Aboriginal and...

        Fears bum-breathing turtles could be threatened by CSG water

        Premium Content Fears bum-breathing turtles could be threatened by CSG water

        News Environmental groups have slammed a gas company for its plans to release untreated...

        Call for info about injured dog found near Rocky

        Call for info about injured dog found near Rocky

        News The female cross breed was spotted in the area over five days and has a fractured...