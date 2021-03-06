Menu
Police search for Jeep in job site theft investigation

Natalie Wynne
6th Mar 2021 7:35 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
Police have released an image of a vehicle as they investigate a theft from a Coast job site.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the car seen in the area of a theft on Green Turtle Place at Marcoola on February 21.

Coast suburb breaks into $2 million territory
Police have received a report of a theft from a house under construction and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.

The vehicle is a late model Jeep Wrangler, possibly a hardtop with a nudge bar and snorkel.

It was towing a small box trailer.

If you have any information in relation to the this vehicle pictured, please contact police.

