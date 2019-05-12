Police search for man after suspicious Coast death

POLICE have identified the man believed to have been murdered on Friday evening as Gold Coast local Dre Nova.

The 38-year-old's body was found at a run-down Markwell Avenue home at Surfers Paradise just after 5pm Friday.

Mr Nova, was found by police with significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was found covered in blood with a number of head injuries, confirmed by police not to be self inflicted or from natural causes.

Detectives are now appealing for public assistance to locate a Brisbane man who may be able to assist with the investigation into the suspicious death.

Police attend the scene of a murder at Markwell Street in Surfers Paradise. Pics Adam Head

Investigators are hoping to locate 26-year-old man Coskun Marius (also referred to as 'CJ'), who may be able to assist them.

Police detective acting inspector Matthew Ward said the victim Mr Nova and Marius were known to each other.

"The relationship between Marius and the deceased (is that) they are acquaintances. But to the extent of that relationship, I can't comment any further," Inspector Ward said.

"He (Marius) has been identified as being present at the time and he will be able to contribute significantly to the investigation."

Police are seeking assistance to locate 26-year-old Coskun Marius over a suspicious death on the Coast. The public has been warned not to approach him.

He is described as around 170cm tall, has a dark complexion with short hair, a goatee beard and a large, distinctive tattoo on the right-hand side of his neck

The man is believed to have been driving a 2017 white Hi-Ace van with Queensland registration 562-XHY.

The number plates may or may not have now been changed.

The last known movements of the vehicle were in the bayside suburbs of Brisbane Saturday.

Members of the public are warned to NOT approach the man or the vehicle and to immediately contact triple-0 (000) if either are sighted.

A number of detectives from the Gold Coast and the Homicide Investigation Group declared a crime scene which scientific officers have been processing over the weekend.

It is understood Mr Nova had been living at the address on a "temporary basis", but had previously resided at Palm Beach and is well known in the Surfers Paradise area.

"He did have a presence in the Surfers Paradise area and has had for some time. Beyond that, we are still in the process of building background knowledge of the deceased," Inspector Ward said.

A post-mortem will be conducted this morning to help determine a cause of death.

Police are seeking the location of Coskun Marius, who is believed to have been driving a 2017 white Hi-Ace van

Investigations are continuing.