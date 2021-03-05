Police search for man who harassed, threatened motorist

The male driver of the HiLux sounded the horn, flashed lights and signalled for the other driver to pull over. Image: FILE

Police are on the look out for a motorist who allegedly followed another driver aggressively before making threats earlier this week.

Dysart Police are investigating the incident, which occurred just after 6pm on Tuesday, March 2.

They are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam vision to get in touch.

“It is reported that shortly after 6pm on March 2, a white Toyota HiLux utility pursued a white Ford Everest motor vehicle around several streets of Dysart,” Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said in a myPolice release.

“The male driver of the HiLux sounded the horn, flashed lights and signalled for the other driver to pull over.

“The Everest stopped outside the police station while the driver of the HiLux left his vehicle in the lane, blocking traffic for several minutes while he made threats to the driver of the Everest.

“The HiLux then left and a few moments later spotted the same Everest further down the road and continued his behaviour.”

If you have any information or vision of this incident, please contact police by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100415543.