ROCKHAMPTON police are looking for two men who were involved in a fight outside Allenstown Plaza at about 11am yesterday.

It's understood the men were fighting in the entrance of the shopping centre on Derby St.

A witness to the fight said one man threw a trolley.

It's understood bystanders broke up the fight before police arrived to the scene.