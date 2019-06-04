Menu
Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 16-year-old boy missing from Sarina since last month.
Police search for missing boy in Sarina

Kate Rasmussen
4th Jun 2019 11:31 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a 16-year-old boy missing from Sarina since last month.

The boy (pictured) was last seen in Sarina on May 22 and has not been heard from since.

Police are concerned for his welfare due to his age.

The boy is described as Caucasian, around 155cm tall with a fair complexion and ginger hair.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or know his whereabouts is urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901073749

