UPDATE: Missing Rockhampton man found

UPDATE, 6.40PM: Mr Hayward has been found "safe and well".

INITIAL: Police are seeking public assistance to help find a man who went missing after leaving Rockhampton Hospital on Wednesday.

Robert Hayward, 80, was being treated at Rockhampton Hospital and left at 12.30pm.

He was possibly last sighted at 1.45pm walking north along Fitzroy Street, near the Rockhampton Ambulance Station.

Robert Hayward.

He was last wearing a cream wide brim hat, grey T-shirt, blue denim shorts, black shoes, and long black socks. He was also wearing a hospital ID band on his left arm.

There are concerns for his welfare, as he suffers Dementia and Alzheimer's and may appear disorientated.

If you see him, call Triple-0.