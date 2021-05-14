Police search for missing Rocky man

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to locate missing 49-year-old man, Shane Davidson.

It is believed Mr Davidson was last seen about 9am on Monday, May 10, on East Street.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he requires medication to treat health conditions.

Mr Davidson is described as caucasian, approximately 180cm tall with blue eyes, and may be in the Rockhampton or Moura areas.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Davidson, or may have information in relation to his whereabouts, is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.