Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
49-year-old Shane Davidson.
49-year-old Shane Davidson.
News

Police search for missing Rocky man

Timothy Cox
14th May 2021 1:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to locate missing 49-year-old man, Shane Davidson.

It is believed Mr Davidson was last seen about 9am on Monday, May 10, on East Street.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he requires medication to treat health conditions.

Mr Davidson is described as caucasian, approximately 180cm tall with blue eyes, and may be in the Rockhampton or Moura areas.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Davidson, or may have information in relation to his whereabouts, is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

missing man missing persons
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman smashes windscreen with hammer over $3k debt

        Premium Content Woman smashes windscreen with hammer over $3k debt

        Crime A woman damaged a man’s car after he indicated he would not pay back the $3000 she had given him.

        • 14th May 2021 1:00 PM
        NEW IMAGES: What the Rocky Ring Road will look like

        Premium Content NEW IMAGES: What the Rocky Ring Road will look like

        News Public consultation is now open for the $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Road project...

        Biloela girl celebrates sixth birthday in detention

        Premium Content Biloela girl celebrates sixth birthday in detention

        News Kopika Murugappan celebrates 6th birthday in detention

        Livingstone releases draft budget for consultation

        Premium Content Livingstone releases draft budget for consultation

        Council News Here are some of the main highlights in the council’s draft budget for the next...