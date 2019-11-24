Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are looking for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area.
Police are looking for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area. Queensland Police
News

Police search for missing vessel in Whitsundays

Elyse Wurm
by
24th Nov 2019 8:32 AM | Updated: 10:01 AM

A SEARCH is continuing this morning for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area.

About 7pm yesterday Whitsunday Water Police were notified of a phone call made to a nearby resort seeking urgent assistance from a vessel in trouble.

Water police and air assets conducted a search last night, however were unsuccessful.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Services this morning said the police and Australian Maritime Safety Authority were continuing the search.

It is unknown what type of vessel is involved but it was reportedly small, the spokeswoman said.

Police said it was also unclear where the phone call originated from.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444.

editors picks missing vessel queensland police search water search whitsunday water police
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen in serious condition after being trampled by bull

        premium_icon Teen in serious condition after being trampled by bull

        News A TEENAGER has been airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital after he was reportedly trampled by a bull at Calliope yesterday.

        UPDATE: Serious crash claims the life of a young man

        premium_icon UPDATE: Serious crash claims the life of a young man

        News Police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

        FORMAL 2019: Heights seniors celebrate final year of school

        premium_icon FORMAL 2019: Heights seniors celebrate final year of school

        News GALLERY: See all the photos from the Heights College 2019 Formal red carpet.

        Family law column: Child ‘custody’ after a divorce

        premium_icon Family law column: Child ‘custody’ after a divorce

        News There are many things to consider when deciding who a child lives with, and when...