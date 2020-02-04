Police search for occupant of empty kayak on river

8AM: A KAYAK has been reported empty on the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton and police are conducting a search for a potential missing person.

A passer-by reported the empty kayak around 6.30am in Wandal.

Police have been communicating with the search and rescue co-ordinator to search the river.

Police have searched jettys and Six Mile Motocross track.

SES have now been deployed to help with the search.

At this stage it cannot be confirmed if a person is missing or if the kayak has drifted away from where it was attached to the boat ramp.