Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police swarmed Horse and Jockey Road after two suspected stolen cars were found bogged in mud. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Police swarmed Horse and Jockey Road after two suspected stolen cars were found bogged in mud. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Crime

Police search for offenders who fled stolen car hot spot

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
3rd Jun 2021 10:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Investigations are continuing after two suspected stolen cars were found at a dumping hot spot on Wednesday afternoon.

Several police crews were called to Horse and Jockey Rd at Racecourse about 4.45pm Wednesday.

Witnesses reported two suspected stolen vehicles with people inside that became bogged in mud near the boat ramp.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said no arrests had been made after the alleged offenders fled the scene.

She said it was understood both cars were stolen.

Police swarmed Horse and Jockey Road after two suspected stolen cars were found bogged in mud. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Police swarmed Horse and Jockey Road after two suspected stolen cars were found bogged in mud. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Several stolen vehicles have been found dumped at Horse and Jockey Rd in recent months.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

mackay crime news mackay police station mackay stolen cars racecourse road
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prison officer suspended for assaulting Airlie policeman

        Premium Content Prison officer suspended for assaulting Airlie policeman

        News The accused had been drinking since 10.30am on a Whitsundays boat cruise

        UPDATE: Croc continues to head south toward main CQ beach

        Premium Content UPDATE: Croc continues to head south toward main CQ beach

        News VIDEO: Department of Environment spokesperson said it’s one of the biggest they’ve...

        Man found with needles claims he no longer uses drugs

        Premium Content Man found with needles claims he no longer uses drugs

        Crime The Rockhampton man fronted court for failing to dispose of a hypodermic syringe or...