Police search for offenders who fled stolen car hot spot

Police swarmed Horse and Jockey Road after two suspected stolen cars were found bogged in mud. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Police swarmed Horse and Jockey Road after two suspected stolen cars were found bogged in mud. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Investigations are continuing after two suspected stolen cars were found at a dumping hot spot on Wednesday afternoon.

Several police crews were called to Horse and Jockey Rd at Racecourse about 4.45pm Wednesday.

Witnesses reported two suspected stolen vehicles with people inside that became bogged in mud near the boat ramp.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said no arrests had been made after the alleged offenders fled the scene.

She said it was understood both cars were stolen.

Police swarmed Horse and Jockey Road after two suspected stolen cars were found bogged in mud. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Several stolen vehicles have been found dumped at Horse and Jockey Rd in recent months.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons