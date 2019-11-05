Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man wearing a red devil mask approached a cashier at Caltex Service Station, demanding cash while brandishing a knife.
A man wearing a red devil mask approached a cashier at Caltex Service Station, demanding cash while brandishing a knife.
Crime

Police search for ‘red devil’ man

by Brayden Heslehurst
5th Nov 2019 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Police are searching for a man who took advantage of Halloween celebrations to try and rob a service station.

A man wearing a red devil mask approached a cashier at Caltex Service Station at Tingalpa last Friday at 11pm, where he demanded cash while brandishing a knife.

Luckily, the quick-thinking cashier called police and forced the offender to flee empty-handed.

"Police dog squad have tracked the offender to Currigee Circuit in Tingalpa but were unable to locate him," Wynnum Police senior sergeant Wayne Richter said.

"The offender is described as male, 170cm, caucasian, thin build, possibly aged in his 20s with stooped shoulders. The mask he wore was a red devil mask with a black hood. Police are asking the community for assistance to identify this male."

Sgt Richter said it was an unfortunate incident after there were no other reports of "overzealous" Halloween parties during the weekend.

If you have any information which can help police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Just In

    Just In

      The Cup tips you can bank on

      The Cup tips you can bank on
      • 5th Nov 2019 12:05 PM

      Top Stories

        Angry subbies demand evidence in letter to Premier

        premium_icon Angry subbies demand evidence in letter to Premier

        Politics The State Government has promised building industry subcontractors a brighter future. Now they want to see clear evidence of how that will be achieved.

        Adani’s Carmichael mine works gathering steam

        premium_icon Adani’s Carmichael mine works gathering steam

        News Adani’s CEO provides The Bully with a comprehensive project progress update.

        Hot, dry and windy weather elevates fire threat for CQ

        premium_icon Hot, dry and windy weather elevates fire threat for CQ

        News The bushfire threat is high and CQ’s firefighters expect a busy week.