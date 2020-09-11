Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
STOLEN: Warwick Police are looking for information about this stolen flock of sheep.
STOLEN: Warwick Police are looking for information about this stolen flock of sheep.
Crime

FLEECED: Police search for shocking Warwick sheep thief

Tessa Flemming
11th Sep 2020 11:33 AM | Updated: 12:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WARWICK police are asking the public for assistance, after a case of alleged stock theft.

On August 28, police allege a flock of sheep were stolen from a property at Cunningham, west of Warwick.

Initial investigations indicate during the evening, a vehicle was parked outside a property on Leyburn Cunningham Road.

 

Identifying information for the stolen sheep
Identifying information for the stolen sheep

 

Unknown offenders then targeted a small flock of sheep yarded on that property and loaded five ewes and five lambs into the vehicle.

Police are requesting anyone who may have sighted suspicious activity around that time or know a person who has recently acquired sheep by an unknown means to come forward.

To contact police, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Warwick police on (07) 4660 4444.

 

Identifying information for the stolen sheep
Identifying information for the stolen sheep
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: First glimpse of Browne Park Stadium upgrade plan

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: First glimpse of Browne Park Stadium upgrade plan

        News Tired of waiting, the Browne Park Trust has revealed exclusively to The Morning Bulletin what the future Browne Park Stadium would look like.

        Four people reported to be involved in fight on riverbank

        Premium Content Four people reported to be involved in fight on riverbank

        Crime Police were called to the incident and are now making enquiries.

        Police to track perpetrators who hit parked vehicle in CBD

        Premium Content Police to track perpetrators who hit parked vehicle in CBD

        News Police are looking for two males in their 50s in a Kia Rio.

        What left AFL player feeling ‘privileged and very humbled’

        Premium Content What left AFL player feeling ‘privileged and very humbled’

        AFL Brothers women score a comprehensive win on special day for their club.