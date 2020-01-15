Police search for stolen three-wheeled car on Highway

Menu
Stolen Black Audi caught near Bouldercombe
Jack Evans
15th Jan 2020 2:05 PM | Updated: 3:03 PM
UPDATE: Police have confirmed the car found on Burnett Highway just west of Bouldercombe is the same as one that was reported missing yesterday morning from the Discovery Caravan Park in Park Avenue. 

Stolen Black Audi caught near Bouldercombe

Police said the car was attempting to head west towards Mt Morgan and was reported driving erratically through Bouldercombe where it lost a tyre.

Police are unable to comment on whether charges have been laid regarding this incident.      

Stolen Black Audi caught near Bouldercombe

INITIAL: Police have caught a driver who was allegedly driving erratically through Bouldercombe in a black Audi, believed to be stolen.

Police from Rockhampton and Mt Morgan were told to be on the lookout for the car on Burnett Highway between Bouldercombe and Mt Morgan.

It is understood the car was driving on the highway with one wheel missing.

Post outlining stolen car

A car matching that description was reported missing on social media groups on Sunday night.

More to come.

