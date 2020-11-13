Police search for vehicle after reports of armed person

UPDATE 3.40PM: IT IS understood the weapon reportedly involved in an incident in Breakspear Street at Gracemere this afternoon was a machete.

Police are on scene speaking with one party, while police patrol both Rockhampton and Gracemere for the second party involved - that fled in a black ute.

No one has been charged or injured in the incident.

UPDATE 3.20PM: POLICE have arrived on scene at a Breakspear Street address in relation to reports of an armed.

Reports suggest one of the parties involved in the incident has fled the scene in a black utility.

No one has been injured.

BREAKING 3.15PM: MULTIPLE police units are responding to reports of an armed person in Gracemere.

Initial reports suggest police have been called to a set of units in Breakspear Street.

The circumstances around the incident, and the reported weapon involved, are at this stage unclear.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.