Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Breaking

Police search for vehicle that fled 'shots fired' location

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
24th May 2019 6:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

7pm: POLICE have attended the residence subject of a reports of shots being fired and it is believed no one has been injured.

Reports indicate police have assessed the house and have been unable to find any damage from possible gunshots.

It is believed both occupiers and neighbours of the residence, which is located in a street behind Glenmore shops, report there "may have been shots fired”.

Reports indicate other police are patrolling the Norman Gardens area looking for a white station wagon that left the scene shortly after a 'gunshot' noise.

6.45pm: POLICE are cordoning off parts of North Rockhampton after reports of shots fired into a house.

Reports indicate first responders have heard a commotion and requested back up.

It is believed the shooter may have driven away from the house which was the target of the shots.

More to come.

crime tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Comedy king ready to reveal all on new tour

    premium_icon Comedy king ready to reveal all on new tour

    News FOX FILES: Dave Hughes will bring plenty of laughs to the Great Western Hotel next week.

    Dengue all the buzz in Rocky suburb as word of virus spreads

    premium_icon Dengue all the buzz in Rocky suburb as word of virus spreads

    News Residents react to dengue fever diagnosis in their streets

    Dengue fever checks being conducted in North Rocky suburb

    Dengue fever checks being conducted in North Rocky suburb

    Breaking Homes near the affected person are being doorknocked today

    Hearing rests on The Edge with over $1m owed in rent

    premium_icon Hearing rests on The Edge with over $1m owed in rent

    Crime Dispute between three parties as restaurant sits empty