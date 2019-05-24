Police search for vehicle that fled 'shots fired' location

7pm: POLICE have attended the residence subject of a reports of shots being fired and it is believed no one has been injured.

Reports indicate police have assessed the house and have been unable to find any damage from possible gunshots.

It is believed both occupiers and neighbours of the residence, which is located in a street behind Glenmore shops, report there "may have been shots fired”.

Reports indicate other police are patrolling the Norman Gardens area looking for a white station wagon that left the scene shortly after a 'gunshot' noise.

6.45pm: POLICE are cordoning off parts of North Rockhampton after reports of shots fired into a house.

Reports indicate first responders have heard a commotion and requested back up.

It is believed the shooter may have driven away from the house which was the target of the shots.

More to come.