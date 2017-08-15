Police search locates weapon in man's underpants

HE panicked when police decided to search his vehicle, so he took a knuckle duster from a black bag and shoved it in his underwear.

Cameron William Watkin, 28, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to possessing the weapon, which he claimed he didn't know about as the black bag belonged to a friend.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said police intercepted a silver Astra being driven by Watkin on July 12 at 12.26pm in Rockhampton.

He said after observations, police decided to search the vehicle and Watkin, finding the knuckle duster in his underwear.

Snr Cons Janes said Watkin told police he didn't know what was in the black bag as it belonged to a friend.

His defence lawyer told the court Watkin put it down his pants in a panic.

Watkin was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.