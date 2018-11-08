Menu
Crime scene declared after man's body found inside caravan

Tara Miko
by
8th Nov 2018 10:49 AM | Updated: 1:53 PM

UPDATE: A man has died in a caravan fire on the Western Downs this morning.

Police have established a crime scene around the caravan at an Orchard Rd address at Tara following a fire about 10am today.

A formal identification process is under way to determine the man's identity after authorities found his body inside the burnt-out caravan.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

EARLIER, 10.45AM: A PERSON is unaccounted for as police investigate a fire which destroyed a caravan this morning.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and police are at the scene of the fire on Orchard Rd, Tara.

Crews were called to the incident about 10am with reports a caravan was well-alight.

While the blaze has been extinguished, the caravan has been destroyed.

Police remain on scene and are conducting inquiries to locate a person who is believed to have been living in the caravan.

A police spokesman said one person was unaccounted for at this time.

