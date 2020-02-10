Police search reveals MDMA tablets and knuckleduster

A search revealed a 25-year-old Depot Hill man was in possession of a clip seal bag containing nine tablets believed to be MDMA.

A search revealed a 25-year-old Depot Hill man was in possession of a clip seal bag containing nine tablets believed to be MDMA.

A MAN has been charged with multiple offences after a police search on Sunday morning uncovered a knuckleduster and MDMA.

At about 12.30am, a man was seen outside a licensed venue in East Street, where it is alleged a search revealed he was in possession of a knuckleduster and a clip seal bag containing nine tablets believed to be MDMA.

A search revealed a 25-year-old Depot Hill man was in possession of a knuckleduster.

A 25-year-old Depot Hill man was charged with one count each of possession of a weapon and possession of a dangerous drug.

He is expected to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates court on February 27.

Police are continuing to work with licensed venues to address the detection of dangerous drugs.

Anyone with information regarding the possession or supply of dangerous drugs is urged to report the matter to police.