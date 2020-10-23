Police search uncovers marijuana plant growing in water tank

Allan Stanley Aspinall, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 21 to one count each of producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and two counts of possessing drug utensils. Picture: Supplied

THE search of a home in Cawarral not only uncovered dangerous drugs and various drug utensils, but a fully mature marijuana plant and a number of marijuana seedlings.

Allan Stanley Aspinall, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 21 to one count each of producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and two counts of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police executed a search warrant at an address in Cawarral on September 30 in relation to dangerous drugs.

Ms Marsden said Aspinall’s father was present and detained during the search.

She said police found a small water tank which had electrical leads running from it.

Following the leads into a small sunflower crop, police found a marijuana plant, which was about one meter high and weighing 750g.

Ms Marsden said the plant was fully mature and well cared for.

The court heard police searched a nearby shipping container and found a small plastic container with a number of marijuana seedlings growing in wet foam. The plants weighed less than 1g.

Inside the shipping container was a glass jar with less than 1g of marijuana inside, as well as a steel pipe with cone piece and glass pipe, which was found close to clip seal bags.

Ms Marsden said Aspinall, who had a three-page criminal history, eventually returned to the address and was detained.

She said he was agitated and told police all he did was smoke a bit of weed and police should stop wasting their time on people with marijuana.

Solicitor Brian McGowran said there was no explanation for his client’s relapse back into marijuana.

Mr McGowran said his client was not a heavy user of marijuana and had broken clear of his former methamphetamine use.

Aspinall was ordered to 15 months’ probation with criminal convictions recorded and property forfeited to the Crown.

