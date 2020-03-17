Police search underway North Rockhampton

Multiple police units are currently searching for a for what is believed to be two people through around Elphenstone St, Koongal.

A member from the public reported at least three police crews and police on foot searching the area.

It is understood there is a cordon in place and police are searching a nearby creek between elphinstone and High St.

It is also believed the dog squad have been tasked to the search.

Police will be contacted for more detail. More to come.