Police searching for armed robber in Koongal

Jack Evans
by
11th Aug 2019 7:44 PM
UPDATE 8:00pm: Police have confirmed they are searching a Koongal area for a suspected robber.

Police said the suspect is possibly armed but "not with a fire arm.”

Police said an area had been cordoned off and officers, and the dog squad, were searching the area.

It is understood the robbery took place at Koongal Foodworks on Lakes Creek Road.

People nearby should exercise caution in the area

The Morning Bulletin will resume coverage of this incident tomorrow morning.

INITIAL: MULTIPLE Police are attending the Koongal area on Lakes Creek Road after what is believed to be an armed robbery at Foodworks.

A police spokesperson said police officers and police dogs were on scene but could not disclose the nature of the incident.

People nearby should exercise caution in the area.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

