Cops hunt for clues to remains of human foot

FORENSIC police yesterday dug up a garage at a Bondi Beach apartment block where the remains of a human foot were found.

The bone fragments - which are still undergoing testing - were found by a group of tradies while renovating the building in Ramsgate Avenue last week.

Construction was halted yesterday as more than a dozen detectives combed through the site looking for clues after the bones were discovered in a cavity underneath a stairwell.

Bondi resident Duncan Graham, who lives opposite, said police had concentrated their search at a garage underneath the property.

Construction has been stopped as police search the site for clues. Picture: Danny Aarons

Neighbours told The Daily Telegraph forensic police are focusing on the garage. Picture: Danny Aarons

Officers armed with shovels lifted concrete and carefully dug into the dirt below yesterday, their efforts documented by police photographers.

"They were sitting through some of the rubble and some of the dirt from where the bones were found," Mr Graham said.

"There's a lot of activity. All the neighbours are talking - we're all wondering what the hell is going on."

Police are expected to spend the next few days digging in the area, looking for evidence of further human remains.

Police digging up an area near the garage. Picture: Danny Aarons

More than half a dozen police were at the site yesterday. Picture: Danny Aarons

A NSW Police spokesman said yesterday preliminary tests had confirmed the remains were human.

"Detectives are still awaiting the outcome of further forensic testing on the bones but we can confirm there was activity at the site today and there will be more activity tomorrow," he said.

"It is forensic service group officers who are examining the scene as per protocols. We have no update at this stage."

Senior police told The Daily Telegraph the tests would determine the age and gender of the person. It is not known how long the remains have been hidden at the block.

A number of items were removed from the garage. Picture: Danny Aarons

The bones were found in a 1930s building of four apartments which has been undergoing renovation for several months. "It was a foot, a f … king foot," one of the builders told media after making the grisly discovery.

Another neighbour said the bones weren't buried.

"The fellow found it under a bit of old carpet," he said. "The forensics said it had been done it was an axe or a large knife because (the bone) was cut off just below the knee."