FILE
Crime

Police searching for Ford ute

Maddelin McCosker
by
18th Jun 2019 1:14 PM

POLICE are searching for three men who left the scene of a crime in a blue or gold Ford Ranger.

The vehicle was last seen leaving the area around Jessie and Spencer Streets.

The three men are possibly armed.

