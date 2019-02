12.40pm: AT LEAST six police units have converged on a North Rockhampton suburb as they search for fugitives.

The main focus is in the Farm and Scott streets area of Kawana.

Details are sketchy but it's believed the search is related to a stolen Holden ute that evaded police earlier today.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the occupants of the ute may be armed.

More to follow.