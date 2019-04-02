Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An elderly woman and a toddler were run down at Glen Huntly. Picture: Victoria Police
An elderly woman and a toddler were run down at Glen Huntly. Picture: Victoria Police
Crime

Woman’s bizarre act at intersection

by Rohan Smith
2nd Apr 2019 7:22 AM

The actions of a middle-aged driver who hit an elderly woman and a young girl as they crossed a busy street has left police puzzled.

The collision took place on February 20 at Glen Huntly Road and Booran Road in Glen Huntly, southeast of the Melbourne CBD.

CCTV footage of the incident, released today by Victoria Police, shows a 63-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl holding hands while crossing at the intersection.

The pair were struck by a black Toyota RAV 4 as they crossed the road.

Hit-run footage from a collision at Glen Huntly. Picture: Victoria Police
Hit-run footage from a collision at Glen Huntly. Picture: Victoria Police

 

The driver pulled over to the side of the road, approached the pair and told them she was going to call a doctor. But she returned to her car and drove off.

The elderly victim, from Elsternwick, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. The young girl suffered bruising and trauma.

Police released the footage today in the hope the driver comes forward or any witnesses to the incident contact police.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

More Stories

car accident crime hit an run vehicle

Top Stories

    Local power plants flagged in National Pollution Inventory

    premium_icon Local power plants flagged in National Pollution Inventory

    Environment Government report shows troubling figures out of two CQ power plants

    Man sustains possible spinal injuries in workplace incident

    premium_icon Man sustains possible spinal injuries in workplace incident

    Breaking The man was initially transported to Biloela Hospital

    • 2nd Apr 2019 8:00 AM
    CQ teacher still sharing love of music after three decades

    premium_icon CQ teacher still sharing love of music after three decades

    News Jack Ingram has been teaching music at St Brendan's since 1982

    Cosplay mum prepares for weekend CapriCon event

    premium_icon Cosplay mum prepares for weekend CapriCon event

    News MERCURY Mowen on her elaborate creations: 'Anyone can do it'