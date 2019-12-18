Police searching for man over alleged gun incident

Jermaine Auda is wanted by police in relation to a firearm incident that occurred in Frenchville last week.

Jermaine Auda is wanted by police in relation to a firearm incident that occurred in Frenchville last week.

ROCKHAMPTON police are seeking public assistance in locating a 30-year-old man who was involved in a firearm incident in Frenchville last week.

Watch: Police seeking public assistance to find Jermaine Auda.

It is believed Jermaine Auda was at an address in Bloxsom St at around 4am last Friday when he was involved in an altercation with another man.

During this, Mr Auda produced a long arm firearm and threatened violence towards the other man. Police are currently searching for his location and are asking the public to provide them with any information they have.

“He is well known to police and we’ve had a number of witnesses ring in regards to his location,” Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy said.

On Wednesday, Rockhampton police released an image of Mr Auda in the hopes of him being identified by the public.

“A firearm has been used and we ask people not to approach this person and contact police immediately,” Det Snr Sgt Peachy said.

“If Jermaine is seeing this, we ask too that you consider your actions, to hopefully hand yourself into police so we can resolve this matter without any further incident.”

Another firearm incident occurred on Bloxsom St Tuesday, which police believe is not related to last Friday’s incident.

“Two neighbours’ dogs were involved in an altercation and as a result, a male person produced a firearm,” Det Snr Sgt Peachy said.

“While he did not threaten violence, it’s concerning that he produced a firearm.

“Police are conducting investigations in regards to this, but at this stage there’s no evidence that it’s linked (with the incident last week) and we’re sure the person is not the same person.”