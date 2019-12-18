Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jermaine Auda is wanted by police in relation to a firearm incident that occurred in Frenchville last week.
Jermaine Auda is wanted by police in relation to a firearm incident that occurred in Frenchville last week.
News

Police searching for man over alleged gun incident

Steph Allen
18th Dec 2019 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON police are seeking public assistance in locating a 30-year-old man who was involved in a firearm incident in Frenchville last week.

Watch: Police seeking public assistance to find Jermaine Auda.

It is believed Jermaine Auda was at an address in Bloxsom St at around 4am last Friday when he was involved in an altercation with another man.

During this, Mr Auda produced a long arm firearm and threatened violence towards the other man. Police are currently searching for his location and are asking the public to provide them with any information they have.

“He is well known to police and we’ve had a number of witnesses ring in regards to his location,” Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy said.

On Wednesday, Rockhampton police released an image of Mr Auda in the hopes of him being identified by the public.

“A firearm has been used and we ask people not to approach this person and contact police immediately,” Det Snr Sgt Peachy said.

“If Jermaine is seeing this, we ask too that you consider your actions, to hopefully hand yourself into police so we can resolve this matter without any further incident.”

Another firearm incident occurred on Bloxsom St Tuesday, which police believe is not related to last Friday’s incident.

“Two neighbours’ dogs were involved in an altercation and as a result, a male person produced a firearm,” Det Snr Sgt Peachy said.

“While he did not threaten violence, it’s concerning that he produced a firearm.

“Police are conducting investigations in regards to this, but at this stage there’s no evidence that it’s linked (with the incident last week) and we’re sure the person is not the same person.”

frenchville gunman police rockhampton police tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

        News The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening and driven by the 15-year-old girl.

        New lease of life at old cafe

        premium_icon New lease of life at old cafe

        News Doors to open today with bagels, overnight oats, pulled pork bowls, lamb burgers...

        Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

        premium_icon Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

        Crime Police were called to alleged break and enter at BCF Rockhampton last night.

        COURT: 112 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 112 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.