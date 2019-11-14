Menu
News

Police searching for missing Rockhampton woman

Steph Allen
14th Nov 2019 3:56 PM

POLICE are currently searching for a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing from Rockhampton this afternoon.

The woman was last seen at Alexandra St at around 3.30pm yesterday and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character.

The woman is described as being caucasian, 162cm tall, 44kg, a small build, and with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s location is urged to contact police or phone PoliceLink on 131 444.

You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersqld.com.au.

