MISSING: Annalise Munro was last seen yesterday in Sundew Street.
News

Police searching for missing 30-year old woman

Mark Zita
by
18th Oct 2018 7:47 AM

Gladstone police are requesting public assistance to help find 30-year old Annalise Munro, who was last seen on Sundew Street yesterday.

Police and her family are concerned for her as she suffers from a medical condition.

Annalise is described as Caucasian, 168cm tall, slim build, blonde hair and green eyes.
Annalise is described as Caucasian, 168cm tall, slim build, blonde hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing black shirt and shorts.

She may be travelling in the Gladstone area, in a silver Toyota Land Cruiser, with Queensland registration 642-XEW.

If you have seen Annalise, or have information in relation to her whereabouts, contact police. 

gladstone missing persons queensland police

