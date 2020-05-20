Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Police are investigating a number of traffic incidents that have occurred in North Rockhampton this year.On Thursday, January 30, police allege that they observed a 2018 blue and white Yamaha WR450F dirt bike travel from Cedar Drive, onto Norman Road and Farm Street and failed to pull over when police activated their lights and sirens.
Rockhampton Police are investigating a number of traffic incidents that have occurred in North Rockhampton this year.On Thursday, January 30, police allege that they observed a 2018 blue and white Yamaha WR450F dirt bike travel from Cedar Drive, onto Norman Road and Farm Street and failed to pull over when police activated their lights and sirens. Queensland Police Service
Crime

Police seek assistance to help solve traffic incidents

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th May 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are calling on the public to help assist them in a number of traffic incidents that have occurred in North Rockhampton this year.

One of the incidents under investigation happened on Thursday, January 30.

Police allege they saw a 2018 blue and white Yamaha dirt bike, with the registration WR450F, travel from Cedar Dr, onto Norman Rd and Farm St and failed to pull over when police activated their lights and sirens.

On Saturday, April 11, police saw the same dirt bike allegedly travelling over the speed limit on Elphinstone Street, and when police attempted to intercept the bike, it is alleged the rider failed to pull over.

If you have any information, contact Rockhampton Police.

public appeal rockhampton police traffic incidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ campers fined for COVID-19 breaches over the weekend

        premium_icon CQ campers fined for COVID-19 breaches over the weekend

        Breaking It’s believed in one incident, police fined 5 members of one group $1300 each for COVID-19 camping breaches.

        • 20th May 2020 12:12 PM
        COVID-19: Another day with no CQ case

        premium_icon COVID-19: Another day with no CQ case

        Breaking Investigations continue as retesting at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre gets...

        Councillor portfolios formally adopted by LSC

        premium_icon Councillor portfolios formally adopted by LSC

        Council News Find out which Livingstone Shire Council portfolios each member of council has been...

        Rental market tightens to record levels in mining town

        premium_icon Rental market tightens to record levels in mining town

        Property Vacancy rates for rental properties have reportedly tightened to zero per cent.