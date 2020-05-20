Police seek assistance to help solve traffic incidents

Rockhampton Police are investigating a number of traffic incidents that have occurred in North Rockhampton this year.On Thursday, January 30, police allege that they observed a 2018 blue and white Yamaha WR450F dirt bike travel from Cedar Drive, onto Norman Road and Farm Street and failed to pull over when police activated their lights and sirens.

POLICE are calling on the public to help assist them in a number of traffic incidents that have occurred in North Rockhampton this year.

One of the incidents under investigation happened on Thursday, January 30.

Police allege they saw a 2018 blue and white Yamaha dirt bike, with the registration WR450F, travel from Cedar Dr, onto Norman Rd and Farm St and failed to pull over when police activated their lights and sirens.

On Saturday, April 11, police saw the same dirt bike allegedly travelling over the speed limit on Elphinstone Street, and when police attempted to intercept the bike, it is alleged the rider failed to pull over.

If you have any information, contact Rockhampton Police.