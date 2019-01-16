Menu
Snr Sergeant Ashley Hull
Police seek information following book store break-in

16th Jan 2019
SAINT Joseph's Cathedral book store was broken into last night resulting in broken windows and a damaged front door.

The incident took place at 8:30pm.

Police believe nothing was stolen during the incident.

Senior Sergeant Ashley Hull has called upon the public for information.

"If anyone knows anything about that occurrence, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000,” he said.

"This is one of those things we don't stand for and for the community, it is unacceptable”

