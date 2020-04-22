Police seek public assistance to help find stolen car

The white Toyota Hilux that was stolen from from Lister St, Gracemere, on Monday night. NOTE: The vehicle does not currently have cages on the back.

The white Toyota Hilux that was stolen from from Lister St, Gracemere, on Monday night. NOTE: The vehicle does not currently have cages on the back.

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help find a car that was stolen from Gracemere earlier this week.

The vehicle, a Toyota Hilux with the registration 527TKR, was stolen from Lister St, Gracemere, on Monday night.

The vehicle is a white coloured 2004 dual cab Toyota Hilux with a black bull bar, snorkel and an alloy tray.

It has a large black sticker on the rear of the tray with BHS in white writing.

If you have any information about the offence, or where the vehicle is currently located, contact police as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersqld.com.au

Quote this reference number: QP2000802678